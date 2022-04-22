Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary recently shared a video with her 4.8 million Instagram followers where she is seen dancing to a hit 90s Bollywood song. She chose the song ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare’ from the 1998 film ‘Dulhe Raja’ starring Govinda and Raveena Tandon. The song was sung by Sonu Nigam and Jaspinder Narula.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Breaks Out in Hilarious Snake Dance On Sapna Choudhary's Song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'. Watch

For this Instagram reel, Sapna wore a beautiful turquoise net saree with golden work on it. She paired it with a gold set and bangles and her hair was in a low braid-bun style. She seems to be dancing in her house near a mirror. Also Read - Viral Video: Sapna Choudhary Dances To Husband Veer Sahu's New Haryanvi Song Heartthrob. Watch

As the video begins, Sapna flips the pallu of her saree and dances to the Govinda song. She brings out her best moves and thumkas for this dance reel and her expressions were also on point. As always, fans loved Sapna’s dance performance on this song, as much as they love her dancing on new Haryanvi songs. Her video was uploaded today and it has already received more than 7.72 lakh views with 1.43 lakh likes. Also Read - Sapna Choudhary Dances in Mata Ka Kirtan as Chaitra Navratri Begins. Watch Viral Video

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)

What do you think of the video?