Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary recently shared a video with her 4.9 million Instagram followers that is going crazy viral. Sapna Choudhary dance shows generally see gatherings of thousands of fans in Haryana.

In the video she posted a few days, Sapna Choudhary looks beautiful in an electric blue and white patiala-salwar suit and a glam makeup look while dancing on the stage at her recent show. "I complete myself," Sapna said in the caption. The video has received 271k views and over 45k likes.

She was performing on one of her hit Haryanvi songs – 'Na Jyada Na Kam Eksar Le Baithi Roop Ki Kare Lugai Ghunghat Ki Fatkar Le Baithi'. Sapna could be seen starting out slow with her usual swag while lip-syncing the lyrics and then started grooving to the song with her white dupatta over her head. The audience seems to be enjoying Sapna's performance on the Harvanyi song a lot.

Watch the viral video below:

