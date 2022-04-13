Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary recently shared a video with her 4.8 million Instagram followers where she is seen dancing to her husband’s new song. looking ravishing in a red suit.Also Read - Sapna Choudhary Dances in Mata Ka Kirtan as Chaitra Navratri Begins. Watch Viral Video

Sapna Choudhary’s husband, who is a Haryanvi singer, recently released a new song titled ‘Heartthrob – Chora Chail’. For her latest video, Sapna wore a beautiful red churidar suit with spaghetti straps and white jooti. She seems to be dancing in her house near a mirror. Also Read - Viral Video: Sapna Choudhary Dances on New Haryanvi Song, Audience Goes Crazy. Watch

As the video begins, Sapna flips her red dupatta on the camera and lip-syncs to ‘Chora Chail Leja’ while dancing to the song. Sapna looks like her happy self as grooves to the song. She even mixed the Babydoll step in the dance. In the end, the camera zooms and she makes cute faces while dancing to the peppy beats of the song, in support of her husband. Also Read - Viral Video: Sapna Choudhary Nails Allu Arjun's Dialogue From Pushpa, Delights Her Fans | Watch

The video has gone viral with over 6.1 lakh views and 1.1 lakh likes. And as always, Sapna’s fans and followers loved her dance performance and flooded the comments section with praise for her.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)

What are your thoughts on this video?