Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: The much-revered 9-day long Navratri festival began on Saturday (April 2). The festival of Navratri is mainly celebrated twice a year in a big way —Chaitra Navratri during the springtime and Sharad Navratri, which takes place ahead of the autumn. This is time for Chaitra Navratri which commenced on April 2 and will end with Ram Navami on the 10th of the same month. Ardent goddess followers eagerly wait for the festival and pray to Goddess Shakti – a form of Maa Durga – during these 9 days and especially at the start of the festival. The Ghatasthapana puja, Chandra Darshan take place early morning on the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary recently shared a video with her 4.8 million Instagram followers where she is seen celebrating the start of Chaitra Navratri 2022. In her latest video, Sapna Choudhary can be seen wearing a mehendi green suit with a dupatta on her head. She was attending a Mata Ka Kirtan and women could be seen singing Bhajans to worship Durga Maa.

Sapna Choudhary could be seen dancing her heart out at the kirtan as the women sang while playing instruments. A few women join Sapna for a bit but couldn't match her energy. She entertains all the women in the room while respectfully dancing and worshipping Mata Rani. Netizens loved the video and commented saying 'Jai Mata Di' on the post.

She wrote a message along with the video in Hindi, with good wishes for her followers. “Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Hindu New Year Vikrami Samvat 2079 and Chaitra Navratri, I wish you a very happy and prosperous New Year and bring happiness, peace, prosperity, prosperity and health in your life. Let’s communicate. And Mother Rani keep blessings and blessings on you. May all your wishes be fulfilled, keep healthy, happy, happy. Jai Mata Di,” she wrote. The video has gone viral with over 5.6 lakh views.

