Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary boasts of a massive following of 5 million followers on Instagram. Sapna Choudhary's dance shows generally see gatherings of thousands of fans in Haryana. We often see her fans going crazy in the audience while listening to her songs. At one show, even an elderly man started dancing in the audience as Sapna was dancing on the stage.

Sapna recently shared a video with her millions of Instagram followers that is going crazy viral where she can be seen dancing to her new Haryanvi song. The official music video for Sapna Chaudhary's song Kaamini, sung by Meenakshi Panchal and was released recently on July 25, 2022. It has received more than 5.3 million views on YouTube.

In her latest reel, the Haryanvi queen could be seen wearing a beautiful mustard and rust lehenga with smoky brown makeup. Sapna could be seen lip-syncing the lyrics of Kaamini with her usual swag. She then grooves to the song with her signature dhumka steps, which her fans love. Sapna replicated the dance steps she used in the music video of Kaamini. As usual, netizens loved her video which has received 433k views 49k likes.

