Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary boasts of a massive following of 5 million followers on Instagram. Sapna Choudhary's dance shows generally see gatherings of thousands of fans in Haryana. We often see her fans going crazy in the audience while listening to her songs. At one show, even an elderly man started dancing in the audience as Sapna was dancing on the stage.

Sapna recently danced to her new Haryanvi song at a live show in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi and the video is going crazy viral. The official music video for Sapna Chaudhary's song Pani Chhalke, sung by Manisha Sharma and was released earlier this year. It has received more than 77 million views on YouTube. In the video, the Haryanvi queen could be seen wearing a beautiful ivory-coloured Patiala suit. Sapna could be seen lip-syncing the lyrics of Pani Chhalke with her usual swag.

She then grooves to the song with her signature dhumka steps and a dupatta on her head, which her fans love. Sapna replicated the dance steps she used in the music video of the song. As usual, netizens loved her performance which has received 54 million views on YouTube. The thousands of fans gathered to watch her show could be seen filming her performance on their phones.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF SAPNA CHOUDHARY’S DANCE PERFORMANCE ON HER LATEST HARYANVI SONG HERE:

Sapna always sets the stage on fire with her confidence!