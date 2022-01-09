An old video of Sapna Choudhary’s dance performance is going viral on social media where she was seen dancing with an old man. The video was uploaded and has received over 2.7 million views so far.Also Read - Sapna Choudhary Shares Clip of Massive Gathering of Fans at Her Dance Show, Video Goes Viral

The three-minute-long video shows Sapna Choudhary performing at her show while wearing a green-coloured suit. It shows thousands of people attending the show and the crowd cheering as Sapna begins her dance performance on an upbeat Haryanvi song. As she dances, she sees an old man grooving to her song thoroughly enjoying the show. Also Read - Sapna Choudhary And Her Husband Give Bath to Buffaloes, Then This Hilarious Thing Happens. Watch Viral Video

The two have a lot of fun as they dance with each from a distance. After a while, she continues with her performance. Also Read - Sapna Choudhary Drives While Singing in Latest Viral Video, Netizens Remind Her to Wear Seatbelt

Watch the viral video below: