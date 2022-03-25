Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary recently shared a video with her 4.8 million Instagram followers that is going crazy viral. Sapna Choudhary dance shows generally see gatherings of thousands of fans in Haryana. In the video she posted a few days, Sapna Choudhary looks beautiful in a bright yellow patiala-salwar suit and a glam makeup look while dancing on the stage at her recent show.Also Read - Viral Video: Sapna Choudhary Nails Allu Arjun's Dialogue From Pushpa, Delights Her Fans | Watch

She was performing on the newly released Haryanvi song by Vishu Puthi called 'Minister'. Sapna could be seen starting out slow and walking back and forth on the stage with her usual swag as she lip-synced the lyrics and grooved to the song.

The audience seems to be enjoying Sapna's performance and the new song. The video has received lakhs of views and over 1.4 lakh likes.

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens loved Sapna’s dance performance and flooded the comments of the video with heart-eye and fire emojis. They also said that Sapna looked incredibly beautiful in the yellow suit. Here are some of the comments from the post: