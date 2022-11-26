Sapna Choudhary Dances In Patiala Suit To Her New Haryanvi Song Nashile Nain. Watch Viral Video

VIRAL VIDEO OF SAPNA CHOUDHARY'S DANCE PERFORMANCE ON HER LATEST HARYANVI SONG

Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary boasts of a massive following of over 5 million followers on Instagram. Sapna Choudhary’s dance shows generally see gatherings of thousands of fans in Haryana. We often see her fans going crazy in the audience while listening to her songs. At one show, even an elderly man started dancing in the audience as Sapna was dancing on the stage.

Sapna recently shared a video with her millions of Instagram followers that is going crazy viral where she can be seen dancing to her new Haryanvi song. The official music video for ‘Nashile Nain’ starring Sapna Chaudhary and sung by Kanchan Nagar was released a few days ago. It has received more than 256k views on YouTube.

In her latest reel, the Haryanvi queen could be seen wearing a beautiful green Patiala suit and jooti. Sapna could be seen lip-syncing the lyrics of Nashile Nain with her usual swag. She then grooves to the song with her signature dhumka steps, which her fans love. As usual, netizens loved her video which has received 1.4 million views and 120k likes.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF SAPNA CHOUDHARY’S DANCE PERFORMANCE ON HER LATEST HARYANVI SONG HERE:

What a dhamakedaar performance!