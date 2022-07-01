Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary boasts of a massive following of 5 million followers on Instagram. Sapna Choudhary’s dance shows generally see gatherings of thousands of fans in Haryana. We often see her fans going crazy in the audience while listening to her songs. At one show, even an elderly man started dancing in the audience as Sapna was dancing on the stage.Also Read - Sapna Choudhary Dances in Patiala Suit On Her New Haryanvi Song Sone Ki Tagdi. Watch Viral Video

A video from one of her old dance shows is going viral where she can be seen doing the 'Naagin dance' on a Haryanvi song. In the video uploaded on YouTube by the channel Sonotek Punjabi, the Haryanvi queen could be seen wearing a red and beige patiala suit while performing on stage in front of an audience of hundreds. Sapna starts dancing to her song 'Thada Bhartar' with her usual swag and signature dhumka steps, that her fans love. She then gracefully transitions into a serpent dance as her fans watch her with awe. The video has received more than 861k views.

Watch the viral video below:

What an entertaining performance!