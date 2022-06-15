Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary boasts of a massive following of 4.9 million followers on Instagram. Sapna Choudhary’s dance shows generally see gatherings of thousands of fans in Haryana. We often see her fans going crazy in the audience while listening to her songs. At one show, even an elderly man started dancing in the audience as Sapna was dancing on the stage.Also Read - Viral Video: Devar Dances With Bhabhi In Sister's Wedding on Sapna Choudhary Song. Watch

She recently shared a video with her 4.9 million Instagram followers that is going crazy viral where she can be seen dancing to her new Haryanvi song. The official music video for Sapna Chaudhary’s song Sone Ki Tagdi which is sung by Kavita Shobu was released recently on June 4, 2022. It is currently trending on YouTube with over 6.4 million views. Also Read - Boy Impresses Sapna Choudhary By Mimicking Her Dance Steps From Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. Watch Viral Video

In her latest reel, the Haryanvi queen could be seen wearing a colourful patiala suit with jooti. Sapna could be seen lip-syncing the lyrics with her usual swag. She then grooves to the song with her signature dhumka steps, that her fans love. Sapna replicated the dance steps she used in the music video of Sone Ki Tagdi. As usual, netizens loved her video which has received 600k views 75k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Breaks Out in Hilarious Snake Dance On Sapna Choudhary's Song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

