Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary boasts of a massive following of 5 million followers on Instagram. Sapna Choudhary's dance shows generally see gatherings of thousands of fans in Haryana. We often see her fans going crazy in the audience while listening to her songs. At one show, even an elderly man started dancing in the audience as Sapna was dancing on the stage.

Sapna recently shared a video with her millions of Instagram followers that is going crazy viral where she can be seen dancing to her hit Haryanvi song. The official music video for Sapna Chaudhary's song 'Gori Nache Re Nagori Nach' was released six years ago but the song is loved by her fans to this day. It has received more than 45 million views on YouTube.

In her latest reel, the Haryanvi queen could be seen wearing a beautiful multicolour Patiala suit and jooti. Sapna could be seen lip-syncing the lyrics of Gori Naache with her usual swag. She then grooves to the song with the dupatta over her head and her signature dhumka steps, which her fans love. As usual, netizens loved her video which has received lakhs of views and likes.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)

What an energetic performance!