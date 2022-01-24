Viral Video: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has become a roaring success in India, especially in the Hindi belt. Be its impactful dialogues or catchy songs, the movie has managed to impress one and all. The craze for the movie is refusing to die down any time soon. Now, popular Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has joined the Pushpa craze and her fans couldn’t be happier. Sapna recently posted a video on her Instagram handle lip-syncing Allu Arjun’s blockbuster movie Pushpa’s famous dialogue.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances to Pushpa Song Srivalli With Her Dad, Internet Hearts It | Watch

In the video, Sapna can be seen lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s famous dialogue in the film. “Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya? Flower nahi, fire hu main, Jhukunga nahi. (Did you think that I am a flower due to my name? I am fire, not a flower),” She captioned the video, ‘Pushpa aag laga di.’

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, amassing more than a lakh likes so far. Her fans are going gaga over the video while many lauded Sapna for her amazing acting skills and filled the comments section with emojis.

The Telugu movie Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is a box-office hit and was directed by Sukumar.