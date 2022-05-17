Sapna Choudhary Video: Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary boasts of a massive following of 4.8 million followers on Instagram. Sapna Choudhary’s dance shows generally see gatherings of thousands of fans in Haryana. We often see her fans going crazy in the audience while listening to her songs.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Breaks Out in Hilarious Snake Dance On Sapna Choudhary's Song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'. Watch

People across Haryana and several other states love Sapna Choudhary's music. Recently, a boy from Rajasthan's Bikaner bumped into Sapna and expressed his admiration for her in the cutest way. Sapna shared the adorable interaction with the boy on her Instagram. The video has received over 369k views and 53k likes.

As the video starts, a boy wearing a black kurta and Rajasthani pagdi can be seen at a distance from Sapna and talking to her. He then mimics the dance steps of her super-hit song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'. Impressed with his knowledge of her songs, Sapna calls the boy to her and asks where he's from. He tells her that he works here as a dancer, and also goes to school.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)

What do you think of the video?