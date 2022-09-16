Viral Video: It’s extremely common to see men riding bikes with their wives sit behind them. However, in a role-reversal, an elderly woman was seen taking her husband for a ride. A video of the sweet moment has gone viral, showing an elderly woman riding a motorcycle with her husband seated behind her. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Susmita Dora which shows the elderly woman riding the bike wearing a saree while an old man can be seen sitting on the backseat of the motorcycle wearing a white attire.Also Read - Viral Video: Dehradun Cop Controls Traffic With His Unique Dance Moves, Wins Netizens' Heart | Watch

“Usually when we see a biker couple, it is always the guy riding the bike. Have u ever seen anything like this for their age?” says a text insert on the video. While the location of the video is not confirmed, the number on the two-wheeler from Tamil Nadu. “Couple Goals,” she captioned the video.

The video received a lot of love from netizens, who were thrilled to see a woman breaking stereotypes. One user wrote, “She has her own swag 🤘🤘🤘, n that’s so cool.” Another commented, “This is so lovely to see. Why women always on back. It’s really adorable.” Many people also said that this was common in south India.