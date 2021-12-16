Viral Video: Needless to say, dance videos are the most popular on the internet, loved by one and all. With new dance trends cropping up regularly, the internet is currently obsessing over Sara Ali Khan’s peppy song Chaka Chak from the upcoming film Atrangi Re. Social media is filled with hundreds of dance videos on the catchy song with people trying to imitate Sara’s moves. One such video has emerged showing a woman pulling off some incredible moves on the song. Her energetic performance and bright smile is a delight to watch and people can’t get enough of her.Also Read - Viral Video: Dairy Company Shows Women as Cows in Bizarre Ad, Apologises After Backlash | Watch

In the video, the dancer and artist identified as Srish, is seen dressed in a lovely olive-green saree. She dances her heart out to the tunes of Chaka Chak while acing the hook step of the song. Her expressions are also on point. She shared the video and wrote, ”Chumma Bhi Ho, Gaali Bhi Ho.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srish 👼 (@sriiishh)

In her Instagram bio, she has also identified herself as a data wizard and YouTuber. She has a whopping 4.4m followers. The video has gone viral with more than 7 million views and 492,645 likes. Users have been filling the comments section with heart and love emojis and just can’t enough of her dancing. One user wrote, ”Very nice super,” while another commented, ”Amazing”.

The Aanand L Rai directorial, Atrangi Re’s Chaka Chak is one of the peppy classical songs that is set against the backdrop of the engagement of Dhanush’s character and features Sara dancing to the fusion of folk and classical tune. Composed by maestro AR Rahman, the track is laced with Carnatic instruments like Sundari and Thavil and portrays Sara’s character dancing her heart out on her husband’s engagement to another girl.