Viral Video: Needless to say, dance is a beautiful way to express your ideas and emotions. On a daily basis, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet and this time it’s a dynamic female team winning the internet with their incredible fusion dance performance. In a video setting fire on the internet, 3 women wearing sarees can be seen performing a fusion dance merging the graceful Bharatnatyam and freestyle hip-hop. The video shows choreographer Usha Jey, teaming up with Mithuja and Janusha, as they perform Bharatanatyam along with steps from the Hip-Hop genre. The three dancers groove to Lil Wayne’s 2018 hit ‘Uproar’ ft. Swizz Beatz.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances Adorably in Metro, Her Cute Expressions Will Make You Smile | Watch

Usha Jey posted the video on her personal Instagram profile, with a caption that HybridBharatham is my way of switching between Hip-Hop and Bharathanatyam, 2 dances that I love, learn and respect. My aim is to keep the essence of each dance and create something that do justice to who I am.” She also shared the video on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people are left mesmerized to see the amalgamation of 2 beautiful dance forms. The comment section on both Twitter and Instagram are dripping with praise and appreciation for the talented dancers. One user wrote, ”I am generally against such experiments but this one is dope. Flawless choreography. Good job to the dancers for executing it without cringe.” Another wrote, ”Living the true spirit of India!!” A third wrote, ”Next level of east and west fusion. #BeautifulyDone! Kudos to the dancers and choreographers.” Another commented, ””Omggg what a vibe guys!! Ahhh you guys smashed it! Again and again.”

Here are more reactions:

IN LOVE WITH THIS OMG I WANNA START DANCING AGAIN NOW https://t.co/2pzq4gURtM — There's a new Piyumi-nister in town😎 (@PiyumiPTW) May 25, 2022

I saw this on another feed with credits to you….OMG.. exceptional.. brilliant and speechless… expressions, emotions, attitude…love it all!!! I'd love to see your show in person someday .. — Shamil Ali Mohammed (@Shamil_Ali) May 23, 2022

Love this. Fun to watch, well-executed, joyful, and a small sign of what's possible when we make the effort to connect across cultures. — PBI 🇺🇦 (@pbelleisle) May 23, 2022

This is beautiful! Admittedly, took a couple of seconds to get used to it, but been watching it on repeat! Thanks for sharing! — KayKap 🇮🇳 (@Kirti) May 24, 2022

You killed it girl!!! Watched it more than 30 times continuously and still watching. Please do more like this very often — Jayson Vijayan (@JaysonVijayan) May 25, 2022

This made my day! Apart from the dance, I really loved the expressions in their attractive faces. Head always up! — Aryan M (@Aryan_Murugesh) May 24, 2022

