Sarojini Nagar Shopkeeper’s Funny Andaaz To Call Customers Amuses Netizens. Watch Viral Video

Netizens were left in splits after watching the video and loved the dedication the man puts into his work.

VIRAL VIDEO OF SAROJINI SHOPKEEPER CALLING CUSTOMERS IN A FUNNY WAY

Viral Video Today: Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar is one of the most popular markets in the capital for street shopping where women can buy trendy clothes at really cheap prices. The market is usually way too crowded, especially on weekends, and bargaining with shopkeepers there requires some serious skills.

A video is going viral on social media that shows a street vendor’s quirky way to attract customers, with funny one liners. The clip was shared on Instagram by the page ‘wevidh_india’ with the following caption: ‘His Energy is Infectious’. The reel has received over 466k views and 14k likes. It shows a man sitting near his stall and calling customers with hilarious lines such as, “Le lo naaaa” and “Jyotiiii baad main firegi roti, loot le.”

Netizens were left in splits after watching the video and loved the dedication the man puts into his work. However, some users did not find it find funny at all saying that it’s rather offensive and that they look at it like the man is harassing people. A few users wrote in the comments that the man used racist slurs at them like calling them ‘chinki minki’. Others, however, shared positive experiences upon interacting with the man, saying that they have been seeing him doing this in the market for years.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF SAROJINI SHOPKEEPER CALLING CUSTOMERS IN A FUNNY WAY HERE:

The page also shared part two of the same video, which netizens also loved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wevidh Street Shopping (@wevidh_india)

WATCH PART 2 OF THE VIRAL REEL HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wevidh Street Shopping (@wevidh_india)

Did you like the man’s unique way of getting customers?