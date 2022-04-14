Viral News: Studio 22, a show produced on MBC TV in Saudi Arabia, recently aired a parody sketch featuring actors impersonating US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The short skit made fun of Biden and Harris and their way of speaking on a public platform.Also Read - Viral Video: Obama Refers to Biden as Vice President, Funny Banter Leaves Internet in Splits. Watch
The video was shared on Twitter by Assad Sam Hanna and it has gone viral with more than 7.5 million views and 143k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: US President Joe Biden Calls VP Kamala Harris First Lady, Cracks Up Audience. Watch
In the parody, the Saudi actors can be seen mocking Biden’s faux pas while speaking at public events. The scripted video pokes fun at Harris for taking over the matter and helping the President during his speeches. The skit shows Biden referring to Harris as the first lady, a gaffe that happened recently. At the end of the clip, Biden falls asleep while giving his speech and Harris drags him off the stage.
Watch the viral video below:
Twitter users were divided in their reactions to the parody of the US administration. One user also shared a clip when Saudi TV made a parody of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
What do you think of the video?