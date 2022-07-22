Viral Video Today: A wild video is going viral on social media where a fat rat can be seen savagely attacking a pigeon on a sidewalk in New York City. The video was shared by the “What is New York” Instagram page, which has over 1.3 million followers. The clip has received more than 1.7 million views and 65k likes.Also Read - Gujarat Rains: Crocodiles Spotted In Residential Areas in Vadodara. Watch Viral Video

The Instagram reel was originally posted by a user named Jessie Salinas, who recorded the street fight beneath the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn.

The video shows the bird helplessly flapping its wings as the rodent brutally drags it across a sidewalk. The rat then takes the pigeon under a car to finish it off before having it for dinner. A user commented saying "Who needs the Discovery Channel when you're walking the streets of New York!" "Damn, I think I'm traumatized," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

