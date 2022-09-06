Viral Video: A State Bank of India (SBI) employee surprised customers after he came to work dressed as King Mahabali to mark the onset of Onam, the harvest festival. The incident which happened at SBI Branch in Thalassery, Kerala has left Twitter users smiling. A video of the incident showed the employee tending to his customer’s needs dressed in princely attire. Twitter user Nixon Joseph shared the video and wrote “A staffer of SBI Tellicherry is dispensing services at the counter dressed as the legendary King Mahabali whose yearly visits fall on Onam. Kudos to his spirit and gumption.”Also Read - Viral Video: Patient Collapses During Consultation, Doctor Saves His Life By Giving CPR | Watch

A staff of @TheOfficialSBI Tellicherry dispensing services at the counter dressed as the legendary King Mahabali whose yearly visits fall on the #Onam day. Kudos to his spirit and gumption 👏👏 @opmishra64 #Kerala pic.twitter.com/jELIGsKowl — Nixon Joseph (@NixonJoseph1708) September 4, 2022

Users loved the employee’s spirit and hailed his sweet dedication to the auspicious festival. Netizens showered love and praise on him for One user said, “Great gesture by staffer. Banks should also celebrate each festivity with maximum enthusiasm.” Another user wrote, “Applaud the Onam spirit! This staff is courageous indeed.” A third wrote, “Great and appreciable… His Praja would be happy if he give payments without cheque or debit account… as Aashirwad…”

Onam is one of the biggest celebrations and festivals in Kerala. Malayalis across the country and the globe celebrate the festival with lot of grandeur and good food. The festival is an amalgamation of celebrations that spans 10 days and this year, it kickstarted on August 30 and will culminate with Thiruvonam on September 8. People celebrate Onam to honour a kind-hearted, benevolent demon King Mahabali, who is believed to return his kingdom during Onam time.