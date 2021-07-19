Viral video: Needless to say, Indian weddings are full of drama and unexpected twists and turns. During this wedding season, several hilarious stories of bride and groom have gone viral on the internet, amusing social media users. One such video has gone viral on Instagram, showing a groom running away from wedding venue in the middle of the sindoor ceremony.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Falls Asleep On Wedding Stage As People Try to Wake Him Up | Watch Hilarious Video

In the video, the and groom are seen sitting at the wedding pavilion together and are seen surrounded by family members as the sindoor ceremony progresses. However, suddenly, the bride falls sidewards while he applies vermilion on her. Seeing the bride in unconscious state, the groom walks away from the venue even as others try to stop him. He even throws his headdress and garland and seems quite scared and agitated. Many women assembled there hold his hand to make him stop from running away, but to no avail.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_niranjanm87)

The video has gone viral, and netizens are wondering what could the reason be. What exactly transpired at the wedding venue is still not clear nor does anyone what happened to the bride. Did she fall ill or was really exhausted?

More than 13,000 people have shared and liked this video. One user jokingly wrote, ”She didn’t want to marry him, lol,” while others were curious to know what exactly happened.

Do you have any thoughts? Let us know!