Viral Video: After state governments started Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens above 18 years of age from May 1, several people are sharing pictures and videos of their experience. One such dramatic video that has gone viral on social media, shows a young girl gripped with extreme needle phobia, as she starts screaming on seeing the injection. The 45-second video shows a girl sitting on a chair and waiting to get vaccinated. As the nurse comes close to her with an injection in her hand, she gets up from her seat, trembling in fear and asks the nurse to give her a minute. Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Dadi's 'Zabardast' Dance on Spanish Rap Song Impresses The Internet | Watch

Meanwhile, the person accompanying her, tries to calm her down by shutting her mouth. However, even then, the girl starts shouting which further makes the nurse angry. When the nurse gibes her an ultimatum, the girl funnily herself asks if she should say ‘mummy, mummy’ to avoid fear, and then proceeds to take the injection in her arm, with her eyes closed. “Don’t say anything, sit in peace,” the doctor responds and finally after the vaccine tells her to “get lost”.

On May 3, a user named Logical Thinker has shared on Twitter, which has had more than a million views so far and more than 3000 retweets.

Watch the video here:

18+Vaccination started. And look at our Bravehearts 😂😝😝 pic.twitter.com/Qu8JOocGPE — Logical Thinker (@logicalkpmurthy) May 3, 2021

The video has gone viral, amusing people while many made fun of the girl saying that she is just overacting.

See some reactions here:

This is just drama for video ….korona vaccine turant lagani hoti hai…with in seconds… — Manju Chauhan….Indian Oil colour fine Artist (@Manjuarun98) May 3, 2021

Its hardly a pinch like an ant! Trust me. I got jabbed day before!! Lol. — Yogi (@theklasicknight) May 3, 2021

We had been preparing for this since childhood ✊ pic.twitter.com/51eNlH3RLI — Jagrut (@jagrut_n) May 3, 2021

Ye Delhi ki ladkiyan kuch jayada be nautanki karti h yaar inko gol gappe mei vaccine milake do — स्थिर (@Staticc__) May 3, 2021

However, many came to her defense saying that fear of needles and injections is a legitimate fear and many people across the world suffer from it. One user wrote, ”Some people suffer from a phobia of needles. It’s an actual psychological disorder. Don’t make fun of her.”

Some people suffer from a phobia of needles. It's an actual psychological disorder. Don't make fun of her. — karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) May 3, 2021

No acting, some people fear about injection . One of my cousins too much fear about normal injection than this girl — ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ (@SqQyevn0QwXBpXL) May 3, 2021

She is behaving like me , my biggest fear is hight and 💉 😔 kaise lagega tension hai ye to ….. — पवन पाण्डेय (@Pawan_PandeyBJP) May 3, 2021

Trypanophobia is a medical condition where one have fear of Needles, syringes and other Medical Procedure. Don't know if she is overacting or really fearful of it. — A.S (@kaunsnow1869) May 3, 2021

It’s not dramatic or overacting, there are people who are like them. Co operate. They don’t need bravery validation, just support. I personally know a girl who might be 2x anxious than this girl 🌝 — Penwoman (@iamsanajamal) May 3, 2021

