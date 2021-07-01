Viral Video: Though the Covid-19 vaccination drive is in full force across India, some people are still hesitant or rather unaware of the importance of getting vaccinated. Meanwhile, they are also some who are gripped with an extreme needle phobia, and are extremely scared of taking the injection. One such dramatic video has gone viral on social media showing a woman screaming and shouting while taking the Covid vaccine. Also Read - FACT CHECK: Do COVID Vaccines Cause Infertility? Here's What Govt Says

The video shows the petrified woman sitting on a chair at a Vaccination Center, while two people, probably her family members, hold her to calm her down. As the nurse approaches her to administer the vaccine, her cries grow louder and she shrieks like a child.

IPS officer Rupin Sharma shared the video and wrote, ”#VaxPhobia HUMOUR again…Perhaps she would have more pain where others “held” her than at PRICK.”

Watch the video here:

#VaxPhobia 😢😢😢😢😢😢HUMOUR again…☺️☺️☺️😊☺️ Perhaps she would have more pain where others "held" her than at PRICK. pic.twitter.com/0W3yvkQrtg — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) June 29, 2021

The video has gone viral, amusing people who found the incident funny. However, fear of needles and injections is a legitimate fear and many people across the world suffer from it. Known as trypanophobia, it is an extreme fear of medical procedures involving injections or needles.