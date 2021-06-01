A video showing an alien-like ghostly figure walking in the middle of a road in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh is going widely viral across social media platforms. The viral video was shared by a user on Twitter with the caption, “This Video is from #hazaribagh #Jharkhand claiming Creature shown in this Video is an #Alien & viral with speed, no one claiming it to be fake or false but much real. Have they really arrived or just Rumours?” Also Read - Malaika Arora Shares Pics of Toned Abs in Inspiring Post: 'Not Lucky, I Work Hard'

In the video, we can see several bikes passing by the alien-like creature that is walking down the street in the dark. Meanwhile, some other bikers saw the creature and came to a stop while another started recording the video. In the video, the men can be heard saying "chudail lagrahi hai(looks like a witch)". And when the bikers start their bikes to pass by the creature, the human-like bizarre creature stops walking and looks behind, and starts walking again. One of the bikers can again be heard saying, "Report kar (Report it)".

Watch the video here:

This Video is from #hazaribagh #Jharkhand claiming Creature shown in this Video is an #Alien & viral with speed, no one claiming it to be fake or false but much real😐😶

Have they really arrived or just Rumours?#aliens #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/RpSZip6lEO — Invincible AG (@crazyme_ag) May 30, 2021

While many netizens are seeking authenticity of the video, many of them are calling it an alien, witch, or ghost. However, no authorities have ruled out anything yet. This video is currently the talk of the town and even famous producer Ekta Kapoor too shared the video on her Instagram profile with the caption, “Dam scary for those who sleep alone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

People are widely sharing the video on various social media platforms with captions like, “It will be interesting if the person who shot the video could tell us where the disappeared. They must have waited for some time”, “People are assuming it to be an alien and it actually could be, keenly observe the 13th second of the video”, The video seems to be genuine. So, was it an Alien?”.