Home

Viral

Viral Video: Scary Encounter Between Man And Bear Is Enough To Scare Wits Out Of Anyone | Watch

Viral Video: Scary Encounter Between Man And Bear Is Enough To Scare Wits Out Of Anyone | Watch

Grizzly bears are big and muscular and have very long claws.

Viral Video: Scary Encounter Between Man And Bear Is Enough To Scare Wits Out Of Anyone | Watch

Viral Video: I have always been a cat lover and as a kid would have a few around the house. My first ever experience feeling one is a memorable one for a “scalpel sharp” reason. It so happened that the cat had given birth and after the safe period, somewhat like postpartum, she brought out the kittens to introduce them to the human family. I was super excited and just as I was about to pick up one of them, the little monster swiped its tiny claw against my arm as if asking me to stay away. The swipe had a very strange kind of discomfort. It was not meant to harm me but just to show me my place, but it can never be forgotten.

Such was the power of a kitten’s tiny paw. Now imagine if it or its mother had used their hunting skill power on yours truly. Why did I tell you this? It is to tell you that we humans don’t have any idea of just how well-armed animals are. Nature has gifted them with amazing abilities. If a house cat is capable of inflicting such a deadly mark, then think about the grown-up dogs who use their jaws to crush bones. And then further up there are leopards, lions, and tigers who are among the best hunters.

You may like to read

Then there are the cute-looking bears. They look cute and lovable but from a distance. There are so many instances of encounters between humans and bears. The most common is between humans and the grizzly bear or brown bear. The video that we are sharing with you shows how a grizzly bear can terrify a full-grown human.

The video shows a bear moving toward a tree on which a man is hung up about 7-8 feet from the ground. The bear stands up on its hind legs and tries to get hold of the man who is struggling to climb up to save his life. The bear does not let him go easily and every moment is a struggle to stay alive.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Terrifying encounter between hiker and bear 😳 pic.twitter.com/tnXcGxTeX2 — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) February 24, 2023

It is not known what happened to the man, but it can be presumed that the person who was making the video must have arranged for help.

Grizzly bears are big and muscular and have very long claws. They can weigh up to 330-360 kg. Some huge male bears have been reported to stand as high as 9.8 ft and weigh up to 680 kg.

Please respect the habitat of the animals and other wildlife because it is their home where we should not intrude. This planet belongs to all creatures and human beings must stop all interference in their lives and habitation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.