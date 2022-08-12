Viral Video Today: Maybe people dream of having a house with an ocean view but would you live at a place where high tides touch the top of the building? Sounds scary right? But it’s an epic spectacle that tourists from around the world come to witness in Saint-Malo, a port city in France.Also Read - Viral Video: Kitten Acts Like Goalkeeper During Football Match on TV, Owners Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

Saint-Malo is a medieval French walled city, located in the Brittany region, on the shores of the English Channel (Canal da Mancha), famous for its stories of pirates and corsairs, beautiful beaches and charming intramural region. The charming city of Saint-Malo witnesses high tides like the one seen in this video. Amazingly, tourists come from all over Europe to admire this beautiful and scary phenomenon.

The following video has gone viral on Instagram reels with over 30.4 million views and 1.12 million likes. Some users pointed out that the song Miracle of Sound makes the video scarier than it already is. "This video is addictive and this song in Vive Pirates is amazing," a user commented. "I live by the beach, walking distance. But don't live there! Got to love the music," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

Saint Malo is known as the ‘city of corsairs’, a fame that to this day they claim – huge granite walls surround the historic center, which in the past was a stronghold for corsairs – pirates “legalized” by the king, who pillaged and levied tribute from any ship that passed through the English Channel. Yes, they were officially authorized by the King of France to invade foreign ships that passed through there.