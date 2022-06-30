Viral Video Today: Magic tricks never cease to amaze kids, they love watching them, learning them, and then showing off in front of their friends to impress them. This kid managed to not only impress his friends but also millions of people on the internet.Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Dance Crew Posts Part 2 of Kala Chashma Performance And It Is Equally Fire. Watch

The video was uploaded on Instagram on June 9 by a user named Sahil Aazam. It has so far received more than 79 million views and 6 million likes. The reel shows a school boy performing an amazing magic trick in front of his classmates. The little magician use two black pebbles, puts them in one hand each, but when he puts them down and lifts his hands, both the pebbles magically end up under his right hand. He is then asked to do the trick again and so he does and casually smiles as he blows everybody’s mind. Also Read - Adorable Baby Elephant Crushes Model While Playing With Her, Viral Video Wins The Internet. Watch

Netizens were baffled as they tried to figure out how the pebbles ended up under the same hand so fast. A few netizens commented that they figured out the trick saying that the boy used magnets not stones, which made him easily transfer them in one hand so quickly. Instagram users were impressed with the boy’s trick and called him talented. Also Read - Viral Video: Swift Cheetah Runs At Its Fastest Speed, Netizens Call It Mesmerising. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahil Saifi (@sahil.aazam)

Incredible, wasn’t it?