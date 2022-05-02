Kacha Badam Viral Video : The internet is full of exciting and fun trends and every day or the other, new viral challenges crop up online. However, there are some trends which are here to stay for a long time and one of them is Kacha Badam. It’s been months, but the viral Bengali song ‘Kacha Badam’ is still dominating social media. One such video shows a group of young boys breaking into an impromptu dance on the song, while on their way to school. As the boy in front starts grooving to the song, and aces the hook step, his friends also join him.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Sensation Pooja Sharma Gracefully Grooves to Kacha Badam in Her Own Style | Watch

A popular Instagram page called RVCJ Media, which shares viral memes shared the video and wrote, ”Craze on another level.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people loved the fun dance, while many flooded the comments section with laughing emojis and amused reactions. One user jokingly wrote, ”Ladkiyon se toh achha hi kar rha h,” while another commented, ”Ultra pro Max craze.” A third wrote, ”Bro pass ho gya hai exam me, ” while a fourth commented, ”Sabash beta bahut badhiya.”

Kacha Badam–one of the biggest viral trends of 2022– started when a peanut seller named Bhuban Badyakar from West Bengal became an overnight internet sensation after he composed a super catchy jingle to sell his peanuts. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze and made actors and influencers dance to its peppy beats.