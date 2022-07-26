Viral Video Today: There is no dearth of talent in India, and social media now gives a platform to people to showcase their skills. Now, a rather amazing video of two school children has gone viral and it is sure to leave you shocked, but in a good way. In the video, two kids rattle off details about the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata without catching a breath. The kids were seen in school uniform and asked the questions by a person who did not appear on camera.Also Read - Viral Video: In a Unique Protest, Bengaluru Man Dresses Up as 'Yamaraja' to Highlight Pothole Issue | Watch

In the video, a user who goes by Byomkesh, asked a host of rather difficult questions from the two boys, and both of them answer those without even pausing for a second. He first asked one of the students about Pandava brothers, Dronacharya’s son, Arjun’s guru and a few more questions related to Mahabharata. The other boy was asked questions about Ramayana, and he answered them instantly. He shared the video and captioned it as, ” “Which school is this brother, get admission here only for the children.”

Check out the viral video below:

People were left shocked to see the kids’ talent and applauded the school for imparting them such knowledge. However, some thought that rattling things from textbooks doesn’t guarantee success.

Those asking ye ratt ke kya fayda, real life use kya hai, job milegi kya? Are the same people who ask maths ka real life mai kya fayda, job mai toh use nahi hoti, kyu padhaya? When they are themselves working in call centres chewing gutkha. — Akshay Kulkarni (@AkshayK53836651) July 25, 2022

Whats there in the mythology? Teach em about the real world history and present. Also about the right ways to live, grow food etc — Sahil Aneja (@sazziedanza) July 24, 2022

People should learns from this kid https://t.co/aKKvt2Ro4C — नीलेस्बरी _arson🔥 (@IblueIe) July 25, 2022

What do you think?