Viral Video Today: First love is an amazing and heartbreaking life experience that teaches you a lot of lessons. First love and first heartbreak always involve intense feelings. Many times, people have this experience in their school life. One such heartbroken lover boy was seen begging the love of his life to take him back.

The video was shared on Instagram by the meme page 'funtaap' with the text: "Baby maan jao na". The reel has gone viral with over 73k views and 4,600 likes. In the video, a schoolgirl who has just broken up with her boyfriend can be seen standing on a footpath. Meanwhile, the schoolboy is squatting on the ground and begging the girl to take him by folding his hands.

The boy can then be seen touching the girl's feet and trying to convince her but she just nods her head no. The boy holds the girl's feet and doesn't let her walk away as continues to beg her to take him back. Netizens found this sight hilarious and made fun of the guy in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FunTaap Official 😎 (@funtaap)

Young love hurts!