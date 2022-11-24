School Girl Sings Lord Hanuman Bhajan, Viral Video Is Too Cute To Miss. Watch

In the clip, you can see the little lead the satsang by singing the bhajan ‘Chhota Sa Hanuman Chalave Gadi Satsang Ki’.

VIRAL VIDEO OF SCHOOL GIRL SINGING LORD HANUMAN BHAJAN

Trending News: A heartwarming video of a little devotee of Lord Hanuman is winning thousands of hearts online. The clip features a girl wearing her school uniform singing a bhajan (prayer song) at a satsang (religious gathering) some elderly women and other people as well.

The video was shared on Twitter by the user ‘Gulzar_sahab’ with the following caption: “Cutest Bhajan”. It has received over 24k views and 1,800 likes. In the clip, you can see the little lead the satsang by singing the bhajan ‘Chhota Sa Hanuman Chalave Gadi Satsang Ki’. As she sings one line, the others clap along and then sing the same line after her.

The girl has the cutest voice ever and makes adorable expressions while singing. Netizens were impressed by her confidence and how happily she was praying to God. “Jai ram?? kush raho??jai shreemahakl,” a user wrote. “Beautifully sang,” another user commented. “God bless her,” a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF SCHOOL GIRL SINGING LORD HANUMAN BHAJAN HERE:

