School Girl’s Dance Video: Kid’s Power-Packed Performance on ‘Saami Saami’ Impresses Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Fans – WATCH

Viral Dance Video: Saami Saami continues to remain people’s favourite song from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. People shared numerous dancing videos on Allu Arjun-Rashmika Madanna’s song but it is this little school girl’s moves that won the internet. The viral dance video was re-shared by Sabita Chanda again after one year on her social media. In the viral dance video, the little girl in a school uniform set the dancing stage on fire with their energetic dance moves on Saami Saami. She goes on to teach the other kids standing in the open field. The caption on the viral video read, “Happy Saturday! Sending you good vibes. Spread joy 👌✨.” Netizens hailed the little girl’s enthusiastic performance on Saami Saami.

WATCH VIRAL DANCE VIDEO

Happy Saturday! Sending you good vibes. Spread joy 👌✨ pic.twitter.com/oEXF03otLm — Sabita Chanda (@itsmesabita) March 4, 2023

You may like to read

The viral dance video on Saami Saami garnered immense love and admiration from desis. One of the users wrote, “Power packed performance of kidos 👍.” Another user wrote, “What a Rockstar she is ❤️❤️👏👏👏.” The third one wrote, “The energy, the vibe, the magical aura all personified in this beautiful little cute girl and the carefree attitude of the kids dancing to the tune ❤️😍🥰 thank you for sharing such awesome video for start a beautifull day 🤲🏻” Several users also called her ‘Little Srivali’ in the comment section.

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS

Balam Saami Sami Saami iiii 😁👇♥️💙❤️ https://t.co/eNakOMcVOB — Adv Monalisha Gantayat State General secy BJD (@AdvGantayat) March 4, 2023

The confidence of this cute girl https://t.co/2O3WiNNWPR — 🏍 🚲⚡📸 (@NarenNp) March 5, 2023

This made my day… 😊😊😊 https://t.co/iXSeAPuU50 — Vinay Tewari (@vinatewa_vinay) March 5, 2023

Dancer n Dancers of the decades https://t.co/CLk5kk2ZvU — Manu Saini (@ManuSai72494101) March 5, 2023

The viral dance video has 67.8K views, over 300 retweets and 2K plus likes.

