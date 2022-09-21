Viral Video: Learning becomes all the more fun when teachers devise innovative methods to impart knowledge to kids. Children tend to learn faster when textbook learning is coupled with creative activities. These activities make learning less stressful and more enjoyable. One such video is going viral on the internet, In the video, government school students are seen learning Hindi grammar through poetry and drama. The clip, shared on Twitter by IAS officer Arpit Verma, shows students learning the basics of Hindi grammar in the form of poetry, drama and dance. Their song sounds like the old Bollywood tune, “Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye Jhanki Hindustan Ki”. When the students complete the lesson, the teacher encourages them by saying, ”very good.”Also Read - Viral Video: Man Climbs High-Tension Tower After Wife Refuses to Return From Her Parents' House | Watch

“Wonderful!! See how school students are learning Hindi grammar through poetry and drama,” read the caption.

STUDENTS LEARN HINDI GRAMMAR THROUGH POETRY & DANCE: WATCH VIDEO

One user appreciated the teacher for coming up with such a fun technique. He wrote, “There should be more teachers like this, whoever is afraid of Hindi grammar, if he studies in this way, he will never forget and he will also be interested in reading. Teacher, thank you very much by joining my hand. Jai Hind Jai Bhim Jai Bharat.” Another commented, “Behad khoobsurat presentation by small kids. Wonderful.”

Here are more reactions:

Really very good illustrative post in this way the kids visualise really what are sangya, sarvanam. etc — Yadunath Singh (@Yadunat75610871) September 19, 2022

Teacher creativity 👍👍👍best ways to learning something for long time — Nihit Patel (@nihitpatel692) September 20, 2022

Behad khoobsurat presentation by small kids. Wonderful 👍👍 https://t.co/SYawTbXSx6 — Nation First (@mmraj128_man) September 20, 2022

सचमुच बहुत ही अद्भुत प्रयास है इस तरह से बच्चो को हिंदी व्याकरण सिखाने का। इस तरह सड़ नवाचार करने पर मेडम की बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद। उम्मीद है उनका यह प्रयास मिल का पत्थर बने। https://t.co/1NUR8CaSxH — arvind rawal (@arvindrawal69) September 19, 2022

