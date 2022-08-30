Bareilly: A video has gone viral on various social media platforms where three children can be seen sitting atop an auto rickshaw. In the video, the 3 children in the age group of 11-13 years were caught on camera, sitting on the top of the auto, which could prove to be really dangerous. Soon after the video went viral, the ‘unidentified driver has been booked in Bareilly. Many criticized the driver for his rash driving and endangering the lives of children.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Fearlessly Plays With Huge Spiders, Leaves Internet Shocked | Watch

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, "How can someone send their children to school with such a careless auto driver. Visuals from UP's Bareilly. This auto crossed office of RTO, Nakatia police outpost on Friday but everyone seemed to be sleeping. No action taken with registration no."

WATCH KIDS SITTING ATOP AUTO ROOF IN BAREILLY:

How can someone send their children to school with such a careless auto driver. Visuals from UP's Bareilly. This auto crossed office of RTO, Nakatia police outpost on Friday but everyone seemed to be sleeping. No action taken with registration no. UP25ET8342 by@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/hcfidtIJFS — Raj Kumar Bhim Army (@Rajkuma79883678) August 28, 2022

The Bareilly police, taking suo moto cognisance of the video, has registered an FIR under section 279 (rash driving). They said in a tweet in Hindi that they have “fined” the autorickshaw driver and “legal action initiated as per the rules”. Efforts are being made to contact the parents of the children.

उक्त ऑटो का चालान कर व थाना कैन्ट पर सुसंगत धारा में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर नियमानुसार वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) August 28, 2022

SHO of the cantonment police station, Rajeev Kumar Singh, said: “We have booked an ‘unidentified’ driver for rash driving as he endangered the lives of many children. All the children were in school uniform and we will also speak with the school administration to ensure that they do not allow such drivers to endanger the lives of kids. The auto will also be seized under the Motor Vehicles Act.”

(With inputs from IANS)