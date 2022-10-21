Viral Video: Needless to say, South Indian movies are ruling the charts and have cemented their presence at the national level. The recently-released magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ directed by Mani Ratnam seems to be unstoppable at the box-office and has earned Rs 455 plus crore gross worldwide. The period drama featuring Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayaram Ravi, and Vikram has received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience, and this video going viral is a proof of that. In the video, school students in their unforms, are seen singing the movie’s song Ponni Nadhi and grooving to its beats in a cinema hall. It seems that the entire class has come to the theatre to watch the movie. The teachers can also be seen enjoying the song. The clip has been taken from a theatre in Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Kisses King Cobra on Head, Leaves Netizens Terrified | Watch

"#Ponninadhi Vibe..school kids ❤👌 all are happy to enjoying this song Thanks lot@arrahman❤ sir..#ponniyinselvan1," read the caption of the clip.

STUDENTS GROOVE TO PONNI NADHI SONG IN THEATRE: WATCH VIDEO



AR Rahman also retweeted the video and added a smiling clown emoji.

One user reacted to the video and wrote, “How much i wish to be a part of this group and shout at the top of my lungs – Reegaari yesemari Before it goes out of the theatres should watch PS-1 atleast a couple of more times… The masterpiece historical drama movie.”

Wow after such a long time I see school has taken kids to movies — Momamed Aslam (@malsajaw) October 21, 2022

It’s not that @arrahman hasn’t given fun songs in this decade, but this reach is quite exceptional, harping back to the 90s & 00’s peak. Tears of joy #PonniyinSelvan1 @MadrasTalkies_ https://t.co/3HalbQTkZl — Harish S Ram (@harishsram) October 21, 2022

