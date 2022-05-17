Viral Video: The internet is full of interesting and funny videos, guaranteed to keep you entertained thoroughly. One such hilarious video that has gone viral on Instagram is that of a school boy in a classroom. In the video, a student is seen sitting on the front bench of the classroom and busy erasing something in his notebook. Visibly angry, he erases something quite vigorously, to which the teacher funnily reacts, ”Faad doge kya?”Also Read - Viral Video: Passengers on Plane Sing Happy Birthday to Man on His 95th Birthday, Internet Loves It | Watch

The boy looks at her angrily while another teacher asks him, ”Gussa kyun aa raha hai, likhne mein gussa aa raha hai?” He then stumps everyone with his answer and in an angry tone responds, ”Aap ko dekh ke aa raha hai gussa, aur kis ko dekh ke aa raha hai.” Hearing this, everyone in the class starts laughing. The boy is not done yet. When the teacher asks what’s the reason for his anger, the boy says, ”Aa jaaa hai na gussa, Mai bhi aaya tha na.” The teacher too gets irritated and says, ”Maarungi aap ko fir, to which he says, ”Maaro fir.”

The way the little boy reacts and says rather funny things is hilarious to watch. The funny video has been uploaded on Instagram on a page named bhutni_ke_memes.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and people can’t help but laugh at the boy’s angry reactions. One user wrote, ”Good chhote…waw….,” while another commented, ”Aajkal k bache.” Others reacted with laughing emojis.