Mumbai: More than 5 lakh road accidents take place in India every year, and most of them happen because people don't realise the importance of road safety rules. Motorcycle riders and owners often take traffic rules for granted and put their lives and of others at risks. A stark example of it is a viral video from Mumbai which shows six people sitting on a single scooter. In the video, 5 boys can be seen sitting on the bike seat while the sixth was sitting on a person's shoulder, in clear violation of traffic laws. None of them are seen wearing helmets.

Twitter user Ramandeep Singh Hora shared the video and wrote, ”Heights of Fukra Panti 6 people on one scooter,” and tagged Mumbai police and Commissioner of police. The 5-second video shows the overloaded white scooter stopping at a red light.

Watch the video here:

Heights of Fukra Panti 6 people on one scooter @CPMumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp pic.twitter.com/ovy6NlXw7l — Ramandeep Singh Hora (@HoraRamandeep) May 22, 2022

As soon as the Mumbai Police came to know about it, they asked the user for the exact information. Reacting to the video, Mumbai Traffic police replied, ”We request you to provide exact location details for further action.”

We request you to provide exact location details for further action — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 22, 2022

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral with more than 38,000 views and many on social media slammed the youths for pulling off such an irresponsible and dangerous stunt. One user wrote, ”This shows some set of people are seriously not scared of law, rules or police. Neither of their or others life too.”

