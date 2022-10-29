Viral Video Today: Seals are intelligent marine animals and have been known to make social connections with human beings, particularly caretakers in zoos. While seals are strong and powerful with huge teeth these are highly unlikely to be used aggressively towards you – playfully yes, but even then they can be incredibly gentle. It actually turns out that seals are avid cuddle monsters. They don’t seem to discriminate with whom they choose for snuggle partners.Also Read - Viral Video: Chinese Boy Starts Crying While Helping Little Sister With Math. Watch

An adorable video is going viral on social media that shows a seal befriending a scuba diver while he films them underwater. The diver seen in the video is Ben Burville, a medical doctor and underwater cameraman – specialising in filming UK marine life. He is also researching dolphins and seals. In the clip, the seal could be seen snuggling up to the diver as he pets him lovingly.

The video was shared on Twitter by the page 'Wonder of Science' with the following caption: "Seals are the dogs of the sea." "My divebuddy helps me focus on the tranquility, calmness of the moment," Ben said in the original upload. It has received 22.6 million views and 72k likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF SCUBA DIVER PETTING SEAL UNDERWATER HERE:

Seals are the dogs of the sea.pic.twitter.com/M3aKX3tR88 — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) October 26, 2022

A user commented, “Aww! So adorable! Very friendly seal!” Another user mentioned, “That’s why they are literally called sea-dogs in German.” A third user warned, “Never pet a wild seal. They are cute but also host some extremely nasty bacteria. “Seal finger” can get you hospitalized.”