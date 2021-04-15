A video of an adorable seal giving a tight hug to a scuba diver is going viral on social media and netizens are totally in love with the video. The short video clip was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Thursday. In the 20-second video clip, the seal can be seen embracing the scuba diver in the deep ocean water as he pats it on the back. And, as the video proceeds, the seal can also be seen grabbing the diver’s hands, snuggling and also trying to pat the diver with its fin. Also Read - WATCH: Social Distancing Norms Go for a Toss After Ugadi, Thousands Gather for 'Pidakal war' at Andhra's Kurnool

The video was posted with the caption, “Love wrapped up within a hug. From ocean diversity.” Indeed, the video, shows us how true love between humans and animals exists. Ever since it was posted on Twitter, it has garnered over 10K views, nearly 200 retweets and over 1400 likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Doctors from Kerala's Medical College Dance to 'Let the Music Play' to Support Dancing Medicos Who Were Trolled Online

Love wrapped up within a hug💕

From ocean diversity pic.twitter.com/IdYYYvcqBN — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 15, 2021

The video has managed to win the hearts of many on the social media platform as netizens dropped very lovable comments. Let’s have a look:

Pure wala love, koi dhokhaa nhi.❤❤❤ — Sanjeev (@Sanjeev24415934) April 15, 2021

This is literally literally so beautiful — Shweta Sinha (@gudiasinha) April 15, 2021

This is what called true love … — Puneet dhanola (@dhanola) April 15, 2021

I am legit jealous of this diver. — Kavita (@genius_kavita) April 15, 2021

What a sweet moment! — Muhammad Haaris Andamani (@HaarisAndamani) April 15, 2021

You are lucky man.. seriously I can feel happiness..if give me a chance personally I say to thanks this man because you have pure heart ❤️❤️❤️ — Sujata Chauhan (@SujataC77505175) April 15, 2021

This is not the first time a funny and adorable animal video has gone viral on the internet, earlier too several funny videos of monkeys, cats cute pandas have gained a lot of traction of social media users. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos are good for the mental health of human beings and are here to help us get through it all. So, if you’re a sucker for adorable animal videos, don’t you bother, they’re helping you have positive health benefits on you by reducing stress levels and making you calm. Though these videos might seem silly at times, the light-hearted nature of such content can lift your mood and help build your resilience to stress.