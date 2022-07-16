Viral Video Today: They say scuba diving is like meditation, when everything slows down and it’s you connecting with nature. Deep sea diving can be a beautiful and thrilling experience, which is why so many people around the world are addicted to it. Octopuses are curious creatures and generally not aggressive toward people. While they have venom, few are fatally dangerous. However, they will defend themselves if provoked and are capable of causing serious injury.Also Read - Passenger Plays Rock Paper Scissors With Airport Security, Viral Video Has 50 Million Views. Watch

This little octopus looks anything but harmful. When a scuba diver swam near his home, a tiny octopus welcomed the visitor by playing with him adorable. The video was shared on Twitter by the page ‘buitengebieden’ with the following caption: “Playful tiny octopus..Watch until the end..” It has received 1.4 million views and 108k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Beautiful Rainbow Shines Over Niagara Falls, Netizens Are Mesmerised. Watch

The video shows a cute little octopus putting his head in the man’s hand again and again as he lovingly pets him. The octopus then sat on the man’s arm playfully, looking adorably comfortable there. The diver then scratched the octopus’ head. The moment looks extremely peaceful, calming and definitely manages to put a smile on your face. Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Has Fun Splashing Water, His Unique Bathing Style Amuses Twitter | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Playful tiny octopus.. Watch until the end.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/0omadM5s3w — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 15, 2022

Super cute, right?