Viral News: If you've seen the animated film Finding Nemo, you might remember that when Nemo is captured and brought to the dentist's office, he is welcomed by various types of fishes in the tank. One of those fishes is a 'cleaner shrimp' who is asked to decontaminate the little clownfish since he came from the ocean.

This viral video shows a fish of the same kind cleaning a man's teeth. The video was shared on Twitter by the account 'Amazing Nature' and it has received over 27k views. The clip shows an scuba diver near a coral reef in the ocean. He is filming himself as he opens his mouth and lets a cleaner shrimp near him. The man keeps his mouth open as the shrimp cleans the food and dead cells from the man's teeth and gums with its feet.

What stunned the netizens was that the shrimp even goes inside the man's mouth and cleans the inner side of his teeth. The man, meanwhile, seems to be enjoying this and patiently gets his teeth cleaned.

‘Need Teeth Clean Contact me,” the caption of the post said. And really, who needs a toothbrush or a dentist if you can just dive into the ocean and get a nice deep teeth cleaning by shrimp?

Watch the viral video below:

Cleaner shrimps live on coral reefs throughout the world’s oceans, but are mostly found in the Pacific Ocean. They help the fish on the reef stay clean by removing the dead skin and tiny harmful animals, called parasites, from their bodies. The cleaner shrimp feeds on the dead skin and parasites, while the cleaning keeps the fish healthy.