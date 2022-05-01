Funny Video Today: A hilarious video is going viral on social media that shows a sea lion taking over a beachside resort in Galápagos Islands in Ecuador as if he’s a VIP guest there. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘viralhog’ with the following caption: “This sea lion really made itself at home”.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Slap Each Other Hard, Wedding Guests Left Stunned. Watch

Actual guests who were trying to enjoy their exotic vacation at the resort were left stunned when a sea lion entered the pool area from the ocean. The video shows a sea lion coming out of the ocean, climbing the stairs and jumping into the swimming pool.

The sea lion enjoys doing laps in the pool and then gets out of the pool to sunbathe. He takes over a man's lounging chair and props himself on it. The man gets up from the chair looking confused as to what is happening here. He pulls his towel from under the sea lion and throws it on the other chair in frustration. The video left netizens in splits and has received over 13k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

What are your thoughts on the video?