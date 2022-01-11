Viral Video: Motorists on a busy highway in San Diego, California were left shocked when they saw a sea lion wandering near the road on Friday. Thankfully, animal rescuers, first responders and a couple of good Samaritans were able to help get the stranded marine mammal to safety. Meanwhile, the traffic was halted for several minutes. The video was shared on Twitter by Good News Correspondent which shows two people controlling the traffic so that it is not injured. California Highway Patrol reported that the animal crossed four lanes on the 94 East highway before stopping in the median. Many drivers and onlookers managed to capture videos and photos of the sea lion.

"Drivers didn't hesitate to stop their cars and get out to protect the sea lion trying to cross route 94 in San Diego Friday morning. The sea lion was found 3 miles from shore and was returned to sea. He's known for showing up in odd places," read the caption.

Watch the video here:

Drivers didn't hesitate to stop their cars and get out to to protect the sea lion trying to cross route 94 in San Diego Friday morning. The sea lion was found 3 miles from shore and was returned to sea. He's known for showing up in odd places. pic.twitter.com/3QV66OpSOV — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) January 9, 2022

This little guy somehow made it to the 94 and 15 this morning. Our officers are there standing by waiting for @SeaWorld to come to the rescue. pic.twitter.com/n7dUJzZKwg — Jim Bettencourt (@jimb16149) January 7, 2022

An onlooker, told the media, “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Later, the SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team reached the highway and used nets to stop the 200-pound sea lion from moving any further. After the rescue, the marine creature was taken to the SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Center for a health assessment and rehabilitation.

WATCH: Our photojournalist @anamariarphoto was on the scene as rescuers from @SeaWorld helped save a sea lion that found its way onto the state Route 94 and state Route 15 highway interchange east of downtown San Diego today. Full story here: https://t.co/jyljoP66Vn pic.twitter.com/aR11YuwgXc — San Diego Union-Tribune (@sdut) January 7, 2022

“Great work from the SeaWorld San Diego rescue team, who responded to several calls to help relocate this curious sea lion who made his way onto busy streets this morning. We’re grateful for the CA Highway Patrol for helping our team safely rescue him,” SeaWorld tweeted.

Experts are still wondering how the marine animal was found so far away from the ocean on the freeway. “Why he crossed the road, I don’t know,” Eric Otjen, head of SeaWorld San Diego’s rescue team, told ABC News. “We’ll probably never know why.”