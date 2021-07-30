Viral Video: A hilarious moment was caught on camera showing a sneaky seagull walking into a store and grabbing a packet of chips. The 15-second video shows the clever bird walking coolly into a convenience store and making its way to the snacks fridge. The bird then grabs a bag of chips in its beak and quickly walks out of the shop. Another seagull excitedly waits for him on the road and both of them leave from there to enjoy the chips.Also Read - Viral Video: Rival Monkey Gangs Fight on The Street Over Food, Bring Traffic To a Halt | Watch

Twitter user Buitengebieden who often shares often shares such positive and feel-good videos shared the clip and wrote, “Just act normal, nobody will notice”.

So far more than 2 lakh 87 thousand people have seen this video shared on Twitter. The post has received a lot of users in the form of 19,000 likes and around 4000 retweets. People can’t stop laughing at this adorable shoplifting incident and joked that the seagulls look exactly like professional thieves. Some shared how seagulls often steals things.

One user wrote, ”Seagulls are “known” thieves. We stopped on the wharf to get an ice cream and a flock of them attacked my friend. They took her ice cream cone! It was a hit and fly!,” while another commented

Its buddy is waiting anxiously outside 😂 — Ava ~ 😎 (@avaadore2u) July 27, 2021

😂 Always a hoot to watch them tip-toeing around at the beach trying to get into swimmer’s lunch bags, and if you try to do someone a solid and shoo them away they come right back, like “ain’t scared of you, lady.” — Christina Kelley (@CKelleyLive) July 28, 2021

I didn't see a thing. Did you? Umm I bought a bag of chips I forgot to pay for, how much are they? — DebIzDeb (@HELLuvvANGEL) July 28, 2021

Reminds me of the little birds in St. Lucia. They would steal sugar packets from our patio. Funny thing is they knew not to pick the yellow, pink, or blue packets. They know the good stuff! — Stephanie (@99chaser) July 27, 2021

What do you think of the video?