Security Guard Surprises Football Fans By Dancing With Cheerleaders, Stadium Erupts in Cheers. Watch

Trending News: A ‘security guard’ pranked a stadium full of college football fans by doing a surprise performance as part of the University of Tennessee dance team. The dance routine happened during a game between the Tennessee side and the University of Kentucky.

The video, that was originally posted on TikTok by the dance team, is now going crazy on Instagram reels where it has collected over 43 million views and 3.6 million likes. The clip shows a security guard dressed in khakis and a blue polo shirt standing a bit too close to the cheerleaders while they were dancing. As the dancers progress, one of them pretends to get annoyed at how close the man is standing and ruining their performance.

As they walk off and another member of the team approaches him angrily, that’s when the surprise kicks in. The man suddenly gets into a ‘cheerleader mode’ and joins the performance to the shock and adulation of everyone in attendance. The whole audience erupts in cheers as the man dances with the girls with perfect coordination. He absolutely nails it and sends everyone into raptures. People online were equally in love with his performance.

The man in question was Michael Galyean who was invited by the team to surprise the crowd. He was a cheerleader in high school but eventually gave it up for over 20 years. He told Newsweek that the reaction inside the stadium was ‘electric’.

He said, “To go and be on the stand and kind of see the rollercoaster of emotions that the fans went through, you know, it goes from football and excitement, and then they see this guy that’s just interrupting the dance team.”

He added, “I knew there would be some reaction, I didn’t expect that reaction and it was so shockingly warm. “It was just so well-received. It fed my 18-year-old high school cheerleading soul.”