In one of the new episodes of the HBO Max show 'Selena + Chef' where Selena Gomez brushes up on her cooking skills with the help of master chefs, she was seen cooking Indian food with the help of celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi. Exploring her culinary skills and trying new cuisines, Selena made masala chai to drink along with some Indian dishes.

Selena Gomez was left speechless for a moment as she tasted chai for the first time in her life. The video uploaded on YouTube by a fan account has received more than three million views.

In the snippet from Selena + Chef Season 3 Episode 3, celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi taught the singer how to make prawn curry and rice. The video also shows her reaction to tasting those dishes for the first time.

The video showed the whole process of how Selena Gomez learned how to make masala chai. As Padma Lakshmi explained, first, she cut ginger into pieces and put them into a pan of boiling water. Then, she added 3 spoons of tea leaves. Then, she stirred and added 4 cloves and half a teaspoon of cardamom powder followed by 3 teaspoons of brown sugar. They also added a little bit of honey and then strained the tea into the cup.

Watch Selena Gomez taste masala chai and Indian food for the first time here:

Selena had a hard time pronouncing the word cardamom, which made netizens crack up. However, most Indians were thoroughly impressed with colour of Selena’s chai and even loved her reaction to tasting it. Some users even said that Selena’s tea was way better than the chef’s. Here are some of the comments: