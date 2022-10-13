Viral Video: The shaadi season is on in India and the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos showcasing the big fat wedding. Needless to say, dance performances are one of the most fun parts of any Indian wedding. A wedding is just incomplete unless someone sets the stage on fire with some cool moves. In a recent video, a groom’s nephew stole the show with his amazing dance performance to Shah Rukh Khan’s Tumse Milke Dil Ka. In the video, the boy first congratulates the newly-married couple and then goes on to enthrall the audience with a solo dance performance.Also Read - Viral Video: Mumbai Vendor Makes Pizza Golgappe Without Pani, Netizens Say Bas Karo Yaar. Watch

The video was shared by a page called The Gushti on Instagram. The way he dances, and interacts with the audience is just super cool. "Did he kill it or not?" reads the caption of the post. The text on the video reads, "When you nephew steals the show." More than 118,43o have people liked the video so far.

BOY DANCES TO ‘TUMSE MIL KE’ AT UNCLE’S WEDDING: WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Bengali Banter 🇧🇩🇬🇧 (@thegushti)



Tumse Milke Dil Ka is a song from the 2004 film Main Hoon Na.