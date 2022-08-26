Viral Video: Needless to say, no one can escape Shah Rukh Khan’s magnetic charm and aura. An audience favourite, SRK’s mere presence is enough to light up the screen. Not only that, King Khan is also known for his warm, humble and benevolent nature. Now, an old video of King Khan is going viral all over again showing him dance on a TV show with a fan who is disabled. The video is from 2017 when the actor arrived on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs to promote his film. In the video, he gets down from the judges’ panel and goes into the audience. There, he dances his heart out to the classic Chhaiya Chhaiya song with a wheelchair-bound, specially-abled woman.Also Read - Viral Video: Duck Wearing Gucci Socks Walks Around With Girls At US Beach. Watch

WATCH VIDEO OF SHAH RUKH KHAN DANCING TO CHHAIYA CHHAIYA:

The internet is all smiles and going gaga over the video. “This is why everyone from 6 to 60 loves SRK and can’t have enough of him. It’s not about his films only. It never was!”, one user wrote. “He is down to earth. Maybe that’s why he’s the first World famous star in the world,” another user commented. A third wrote, “Real charm is not what you turn on and off depending on the place, occasion and the person. Charm is the ability to make a person, every person, feel wonderful irrespective of the place, occasion and identity. @iamsrk has it in huge dollops. That’s his not-so-secret secret.”

This is why everyone from 6 to 60 loves SRK and can’t have enough of him. It’s not about his films only. It never was! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/CJPVYO6nkH — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) August 25, 2022

Real charm is not what you turn on and off depending on the place, occasion and the person. Charm is the ability to make a person, every person, feel wonderful irrespective of the place, occasion and identity. @iamsrk has it in huge dollops. That’s his not-so-secret secret https://t.co/ad8s6y6gaa — PatralekhaChatterjee পত্রলেখা চ্যাটার্জী (She/Her) (@patralekha2011) August 26, 2022

One of the many reasons to love #SRK. This video always gives me goosebumps. A simple act of dancing with his fan off stage to bring a smile on her and our faces. Humility and kindness. ❤️ https://t.co/VOLzLoe7y7 — Thalassophile (@Thalassophile47) August 25, 2022

This clip makes me so emotional every time

The way he lowers himself on his knees, all the time watching the girl and dancing in line with her, hugging her tightly… so considerate, heartfelt and respectful human being❤️❤️#SRK#ShahRukhKhan https://t.co/HWvvzxnlbW — MinnaL (@LauriMinna) August 25, 2022

Most grounded Superstar of Indian Cinema ❤️ That’s why he deserves all the love unlike all that Loosukoos there in North ❤️ https://t.co/cs1JOGsWkC — Beelzebub (@BiggBoss6Tamil) August 26, 2022

We love you SRK!