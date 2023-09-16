Home

‘Jawan Craze’: Shah Rukh’s Die-hard Fan Watches ‘Jawan’ While On Ventilator, Internet Showers Praise

A fan named Anees Farooqi, who is physically challenged visited a theatre to watch the film of his favourite actor while he was a ventilator.

As we all anticipated, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ has indeed emerged as one of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters. Presently, SRK is basking in the glory of his performance in this action-packed thriller. Meanwhile, netizens are actively using #Jawan and #SRK hashtags, inundating social media platforms with videos. Some of these heartwarming videos depict individuals with illnesses making a special effort to reach theaters on wheelchairs just to watch their favorite actor in ‘Jawan.’ However, one such video has captured everyone’s attention and earned the title of Shah Rukh’s most devoted fan. This man, Anees Farooqi, who faces health challenges, found joy and inspiration in the enchantment of Bollywood as he visited a theater to watch ‘Jawan’ even while on a ventilator.

Watch The Heartwarming Video Here

IMMENSE RESPECT: Anees farooqi , a physically challenged guy visits to watch #Jawan on Ventilator.. Proud to be a @iamsrk fan.. pic.twitter.com/StXF58obPs — ℣αɱριя౯ (@SRKsCombatant) September 15, 2023

The video has gone crazy viral with netizens praising Farooqi for his utmost love for SRK and his willpower. The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named @SRKsCombatant with the caption, “IMMENSE RESPECT: Anees farooqi , a physically challenged guy visits to watch #Jawan on Ventilator.. Proud to be a @iamsrk fan…”

The clip shows Farooqi sitting on a wheelchair while he enjoys the film. Now, netizens are trying to reach the star and bring Farooqi’s condition to his attention.

Meanwhile, SRK has been actively responding to the love and affection his fans are showering upon him. He recently shared a video featuring a female fan dancing to the song ‘Chaleya’ from the movie ‘Jawan,’ even while she was in the hospital.

Hospital patient dancing on Chaleya from #Jawan. INSANE! Shah Rukh Khan is the resource of happiness.. pic.twitter.com/gzPlJUu7SN — ℣αɱριя౯ (@SRKsCombatant) September 13, 2023

“This is very good! Thank u… Get well soon and watch the film!!! Looking forward to another dance video but once you’re out of the hospital…. Love u!!,” ‘King Khan’ captioned the post while praising the girl for her amazing dance move

In another post the SRK complimented a 65-year-old woman who was also grooving to the ‘Chaleya’ song.

Wow!!! Main bhi Chaleya Teri Ore… big hug and love u https://t.co/Q0zR4d4zkU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 14, 2023

Talking about the movie, ‘Jawan’ is an action-packed thriller directed by Atlee, addressing a range of social and political issues prevalent in the country. The movie features an ensemble cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra, in prominent roles.

The film is poised to cross the Rs 400 crore milestone at the domestic box office and is steadily progressing towards the Rs 700 crore mark in global collections.

During its opening week, ‘Jawan’ grossed an impressive Rs 371 crore, marking the second consecutive film to surpass the Rs 300 crore benchmark in the first week, following SRK’s earlier release, ‘Pathaan.’

